Nitish files papers for Rajya Sabha polls

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections, marking a turning point in Bihar politics and virtually bringing the curtain down on his tenure as the state's longest-serving chief minister, paving the way for a new government in the Hindi heartland state, likely to be headed by the BJP. Kumar, who turned 75 last week, may well go down in history as an astute politician who headed the state government a record 10 times since 2005, despite his JD(U) never winning a majority in the state Assembly.

The JD(U) supremo announced his intention to return to Parliament through an X post, stunning party workers.

JD(U) workers vandalised the party office, alleging that the BJP hatched a “conspiracy” to elbow out their trusted leader, with the help of “moles like Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha,” two of his most trusted aides. Singh and Jha didn’t react to these charges.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state, Kumar said, “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It is the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity.”

Kumar said that from the very beginning of his parliamentary journey, he wanted to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.