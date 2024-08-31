Collector Badavath Santosh Sets Up Control Room at the Collectorate

Nagarkurnool: In light of the Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the district over the next 48 hours, Nagarkurnool District Collector Badavath Santosh has established a control room at the Integrated District Offices Complex (Collectorate).

The Collector announced that if people face any issues due to the heavy rains, they should immediately report them to the control room at the phone number: 08540-230201. The control room will operate 24/7, and special teams have been appointed to collect and respond to information.

Upon receiving any complaints or reports of difficulties caused by the heavy rainfall, relevant officials will be alerted, and immediate relief measures will be taken. The Collector also urged the public to feel free to contact the control room at any time. Additionally, officials and staff from various departments have been alerted to carry out relief operations in rain-affected areas on a war footing.