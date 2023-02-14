Collector Badawat Santosh praises Sri Chaitanya School student for feat

Mancherial: District Collector Badawat Santosh said that it is commendable that the students of the district have performed well and won the national award in the national level inspire award competition held in Delhi.

District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B. Rahul congratulated the students who showed outstanding talent at the national level.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector said that Sailu Sai Srivalli, a student of Sri Chaitanya School in the district center, made a Ruthumitra kit useful for women and got the national level award in the national level Inspire award competition.