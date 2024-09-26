Collector B.M.Santosh Honors Chakali Ailamma's Role in the Telangana Armed Struggle

Gadwal : Telangana Armed Struggle icon Chakali Ailamma played a remarkable role, serving as a symbol of women's empowerment and strength, said District Collector B.M. Santosh. On Thursday, he paid rich tributes by garlanding her portrait during the birth anniversary celebrations of the brave woman and labor rights warrior, Chakali Ailamma. The event was organized by the District Backward Classes Welfare Department in the IDOC premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector praised Ailamma for her fight against the injustices of landlords and her struggle for the rights of the people of Telangana. He emphasized that her fight was not just a personal victory but an inspiration for oppressed sections of society. He highlighted her significant role in empowering women and restoring the spirit of resistance and freedom in Telangana. He urged today's generation, especially the youth and women, to follow the path shown by Ailamma and move forward with courage in their lives.

The event was attended by A.O. Veerabhadrappa, ZP CEO Kanthamma, BC Welfare Department Officer-in-Charge Ramesh Babu, SC Welfare Department Officer Sarojamma, other officials, and the staff of the Collector's office.







