Collector educates voters on how to vote in MLC poll

Nalgonda : District Collector and District Election Officer Dasari Harichandana explained about the do’s and don’ts of voters during the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Legislative Council graduate by-election here on Wednesday.

Voters should use only the violet sketch pen supplied by the Election Commission along with the ballot paper facing the candidate they are voting for.

She said that the voter should mention 1, or 2, or 3 or 4 in the order of preference in the form of numbers only against the candidate chosen for voting.The Collector said that the 1 digit under the first preference vote should be marked only in the space opposite to a candidate. No matter how many candidates are contesting, opposite the names of the contesting candidates in the ballot paper it has been revealed that voting should be done in the order of priority only in the form of numbers like 1,2,3. Voters can mark Indian numerals 1, 2, 3, or Roman numerals against the contesting candidates while voting.



She said that if the voter has to vote for the NOTA, she can mark the 1st, 2nd and 3rd priority vote on the ballot paper on the opposite side of the NOTA. Explaining the things that the voters should not do while voting, the collector revealed that the first preference vote should not be given to the two candidates on the ballot paper and the ballot paper should not be signed or initialed, name, letters should not be written.It has been clarified that the voter should give preference only in the form of numbers 1,2,3,4,5 and not in the form of words, one, two, three.It is also stated that ticking the right mark or putting an entry mark on the ballot paper should not be done.It has been revealed that two preferences should not be given to the same candidate, for example, numbers 1 and 2 should not be given to the same candidate.

Also, the numbers 1, 2, 3 should be written only in the space allotted to the candidate on the ballot paper and added that the number should not be marked for two persons suspiciously. Keeping all this in mind, the collector asked the voters to make use of their vote in the MLC elections properly and perfectly.