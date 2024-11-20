Collector flags off the campaign chariot

Asifabad: District Collector Venkatesh Dotre said that the public administration victory celebrations organiSed by the government from the 19th of this month to the 7th of December should be successful in the district.

On Tuesday, the vehicle for cultural activities was flagged off from the integrated district collectorate building complex along with Asifabad Rajaswa Mandal Officer Lokeshwar Rao.

On this occasion, the District Collector said that as part of the victory of public governance, the development and welfare schemes undertaken by the government should be promoted in villages, mandals and municipalities in such a way that all the people know about it.

He said that cultural programs will be organized by Telangana Cultural Sardhi artistes across the district on free bus for women, farmer loan waiver, Mahalakshmi, Griha Jyoti, cooking gas subsidy, job placements, Mahila Shakti and other welfare schemes and development programs.

Cultural programmes will be organised in 15 mandal centers, 57 villages and 2 municipalities of the district for 19 days from Tuesday to December 7. Panchayat secretaries, mandal parishad development officers, tehsildars and public representatives in the villages should make these programs a success, he said. He said that on the 23rd of this month, a cultural art group of 80 people from Hyderabad will organize special programs on government welfare schemes at the district center. As people will be attending these programs on a large scale, the authorities should make full arrangements accordingly, he said.

District Civic Relations Officer Y. Sampath Kumar, district officials, collectorate staff, artists of Telangana cultural heritage and others participated in this program.