  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Collector inspects facilities at Intermediate examination centre

Collector inspects facilities at Intermediate examination centre
x

District Collector VP Gautham inspecting Intermediate examination Hall at Madhira

Highlights

Amidst the ongoing Intermediate examinations, District Collector VP Gautham inspected facilities at the exam centres. He visited Madhira examination centre and observed the facilities.

Khammam: Amidst the ongoing Intermediate examinations, District Collector VP Gautham inspected facilities at the exam centres. He visited Madhira examination centre and observed the facilities. He inspected examination rooms and observed the student hall tickets. He ordered the power department officers no to cut the power during the examinations timing. He discussed with principal and noted the issues. He said that 144 section was implemented at every centre premises so the students can write the exams peacefully

Mandal Education Officer Y Prabhakar, Tahsildar Rajesh MPDO Vijaybhasker Reddy, Principal Anjanbabu, lecturers N Nageswara Rao and Visweswara Rao participated in the visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X