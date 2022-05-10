Collector inspects facilities at Intermediate examination centre

Khammam: Amidst the ongoing Intermediate examinations, District Collector VP Gautham inspected facilities at the exam centres. He visited Madhira examination centre and observed the facilities. He inspected examination rooms and observed the student hall tickets. He ordered the power department officers no to cut the power during the examinations timing. He discussed with principal and noted the issues. He said that 144 section was implemented at every centre premises so the students can write the exams peacefully

Mandal Education Officer Y Prabhakar, Tahsildar Rajesh MPDO Vijaybhasker Reddy, Principal Anjanbabu, lecturers N Nageswara Rao and Visweswara Rao participated in the visit.