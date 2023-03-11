Collector inspects preps for MLC elections

District Collector Ashish Sangwan inspected the ballot boxes that will be used in the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad Teachers' Constituency elections scheduled on March 13. The District Collector on Saturday inspected the ballot boxes at Revenue Divisional Office, Wanaparthy and reviewed the preparation for the elections, including the distribution of ballot boxes and polling material. Later, the Collector along with Revenue Divisional Officer Padmavathi visited the polling centre at ZPHC Girls High School.



