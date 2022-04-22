Collector inspects the new Collectorate

Rangareddy: District Collector Amoy Kumar directed that the work of the new Collectorate of Rangareddy district should be completed as soon as possible. On Friday, Collector Amoy Kumar inspected the newly constructed Collectorate Complex (Integrated Collectorate) at Kongarakalan in Ibrahipatnam Zone.

On the occasion, the Collector personally inspected the works being carried out on the premises as well as the new building. In view of the fact that all the district offices will be located in the newly constructed Collectorate building complex, the Collector suggested that all necessary facilities should be provided to the employees and the people coming for the respective works without any hassle. He ordered the concerned authorities to set up a solar system. District Forest Officer (DFO) Janakiram was also directed to plant all types of flowering plants as well as shade plants in the Collectorate premises along with all the building complexes.

District Additional Pratik Jain, District Forest Officer Janakiram, RDO Venkatachari, concerned officials and others were also present.