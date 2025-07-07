Collector Launches DEET Platform in Jogulamba Gadwal to Boost Private Job Opportunities for Unemployed Youth

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh has urged unemployed youth in the district to make full use of the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET), an innovative online platform developed to provide private employment opportunities.

On Monday, the Collector formally unveiled the DEET poster at the meeting hall of the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC). Speaking on the occasion, he explained that the Telangana State Government, under the supervision of the Department of Industries, has introduced the DEET platform to bridge the gap between job seekers and private companies.

An AI-Powered Employment Tool

The Collector noted that the DEET platform is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has been specifically designed to link students and unemployed youth with various private and corporate job providers. He emphasized that job seekers can install the DEET mobile app on Android and Apple phones, and those without smartphones—such as hostel-dwelling students—can register directly at www.deet.telangana.gov.in.

He added that over 8,443 job opportunities are currently available through company employers on the platform, including options for full-time, part-time, and work-from-home roles.

Eligibility Criteria and Inclusivity

Collector Santosh stated that individuals aged 15 years and above are eligible to apply, including those with minimal literacy or even M.Phil./Ph.D. qualifications. The platform is inclusive of all social categories, including persons with disabilities, who can register for internships or apprenticeships through DEET.

For additional information or assistance, the Collector provided the following helpline numbers:

92814 23575, 23576, 23577, 23578, 23579

Officials in Attendance

Several key officials attended the program, including:

Additional Collectors: Lakshmi Narayana and Narasinga Rao

District Industries Officer: Ramalingeshwar Goud

Industries Promotion Officer: Bhaskar Reddy

District Employment Generation Officer: Priyanka

Animal Husbandry Officer: Venkateshwarlu

Agriculture Officer: Sakriya Naik

Lead District Manager (LDM): Srinivas Rao

The district administration is committed to ensuring that youth from all backgrounds get access to employment opportunities, and DEET is expected to play a pivotal role in boosting private sector employment in Telangana.