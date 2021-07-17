Collector M Haritha gifts mobile phone to poor girl

Narsampet: Education is one among many major challenges; the distressed sections have to cope with ever since the Covid-19 pandemic blew up in huge proportions. With the Covid-19 making it difficult for the teachers and students to gather at one place, the authorities were left with no option but to opt for online education to continue the classes with the help of smart phones, tabs and laptops. With affordability becoming an issue, a good number of students are left high and dry missing out their online classes.

15-year-old Mahimuda who recently joined Intermediate is a worried lot with her father Md Mukthiyar Pasha failing to fetch a smart phone for her. Pasha, a private teacher, lost his job after the school with which he was working was closed due to the coronavirus effect. Against this backdrop, the girl with the help of her relatives posted a request to the Warangal Rural District Collector M Haritha on Twitter. Responding to the girl's plea, the Collector directed the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) G Mahender Reddy to enquire about the economic position of Mahimuda's family. Based on the report submitted by the DCPO, the Collector purchased a smart phone worth around Rs 10,000 and sent it to the girl.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mahimuda, who scored 10/10 GPA in SSC, said: "I am happy to receive the smart phone which I dearly need to attend Intermediate online classes. It also helps me in preparing the TS POLYCET-2021. I will not forget and disappoint Collector Madam, Haritha." Mahimuda is studying in the TS Minority Welfare Residential School in Narsampet.