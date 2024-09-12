Collector, MLA review relief, rehabilitation

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh, accompanied by local MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, went around the flood-affected villages of Chinnonipalli in Gattu mandal, and Nagar Doddi in Dharur mandal on Wednesday.

During a village meeting, the Collector assured that a compensation of Rs 16,500 per person would be provided to the 250 affected residents within a week. He urged all displaced residents to immediately relocate to the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) center. He further assured that within two months, a school and Anganwadi center would be established at the R&R center. Additionally, roads, drinking water facilities, and electricity would be restored within two days.

The Collector also promised meal provisions, health camps, and medical care at the R&R center. He personally inspected the damaged houses in the villages and reassured the residents that the government was taking all necessary steps to provide essential services and rebuild the villages. He also directed officials to expedite work at the R&R center in Nagar Doddi.

MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy expressed that the villagers might have to make sacrifices for the project, but the benefits would be significant in the future. He said the project would help prevent migration by providing irrigation and drinking water to Palamuru district, transforming it into a hub for labour from other states. He admitted that previous delays in Chinnonipalli’s project work were due to contractor negligence. Over the next six months, compensation, housing, shifting charges and financial assistance would be ensured for all, he added.

RDO Ramachander, irrigation EE Raheemuddin, electricity SE Bhaskar, Mission Bhagiratha EE Sridhar Reddy, tahsildar Saritha Rani, and others were present.