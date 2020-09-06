Collector S Venkat Rao holds video conference, directs officials to speed up Rythu Vedika works

Mahabubnagar: Mahabubnagar district collector S Venkat Rao directed the mandal-level officials of Engineering, Revenue, Agriculture and Mandal Parishad Development to speed up the construction of Rythu Vedikas in all the villages and instructed the concerned authorities to make sure there is no compromise on the quality.

While speaking to officials through Webx Media Conference, the district collector also directed the officials to give highest priority to the construction of Rythu Vedikas and by the end of September Rythu Vedikas must take a concrete shape so that they can be handed over to the farmers.

"The State government has already allocated adequate funds and had also provided sand in advance to the construction agencies so that there is no delay in the construction works. The special officers must take out at least one to two hours time every day to visit the villages and take stock of the status of the construction of Rythu Vedikas," he said.

Collector also instructed the engineering officials to make sure that the construction is being done as per the stipulated rules and regulations and measurements as denoted by the government. He further warned that in case any fault is found, or any rules and regulations are not followed, strict action will be taken against the concerned executive engineer of the concerned mandal.

The Mandal revenue officials MPDOs, agriculture officials have been directed to visit the villages on a regular basis to inspect the construction status of Rythu Vedicas in 2-3 villages at a time and based on their inspection they can provide proper suggestions and guidelines and the problems and issues must be identified and resolved.

Panchayati Raj Commissioner Bhageerath, R&B and Engineering officials, Tahasildars, MPDOs and Agriculture officials of all mandals took part in the video conference.