Collector sanctions three wheelchairs for Rama temple

Kothagudem: Responding on the story published by the Hans India on October 15 titled "Lord Rama devotees fume over new steps at temple" highlighting that the elderly and physically challenged devotees face difficulty in climbing stairs to enter the temple premises,District Collector Anudeep Durishetty made an inquiry into the issue and asked for the detailed note from the temple officials.

After the officials submitted a note, the district Collector sanctioned three wheelchairs from the Women Child Welfare and Physically Challenged department.

The department officer Varalaxmi handed over three wheel chairs to the temple officials on Monday. The temple officials said that the chairs would be used for the physically challenged and old aged devotees.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Vibbina Pratibhavanthula Sangam (TVPS) founder president Gundapaeni Sateesh praised the Collector decision of providing three wheelchairs to the temple.

He submitted a memorandum to the district Collector demanding more facilities be provided at the temple of Lord Rama for the physically challenged people who come from various States for darshan.

He also thanked the The Hans India for highlighting the issue for supporting the physically challenged devotees.