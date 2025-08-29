Collector Stresses Digital Crop Cutting Experiments and Urea Supply

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh directed officials to ensure effective implementation of crop cutting experiments, digital crop booking, and timely supply of urea in every village.

On Friday, the Collector participated in a training program at the IDOC meeting hall, organized to explain the procedures for conducting crop cutting experiments using a digital app developed by the Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector highlighted the importance of accurately conducting crop cutting experiments through the digital app. He instructed all field-level functionaries, including MPSOs and AEOs, to conduct the experiments in their allotted villages without errors and upload the results promptly into the app.

He further emphasized the role of digital crop booking facilities in addressing farmers’ needs and ordered officials to ensure the adequate supply of urea in every village to support agricultural activities.

The training program was attended by Chief Planning Officer Yoganand, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Nayak, Assistant Agriculture Officer Sangeeta Lakshmi, Deputy Statistical Officers Nagarjunudu, Harikrishna, Haimavati, Mandal Agriculture Officers, Mandal Planning Officers, Agriculture Extension Officers, and other officials.