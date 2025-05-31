Collector warns strict action against fake seed sellers

Nirmal: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has warned that strict action will be taken against those selling fake seeds, fertilizers and medicines in the district.

On Friday, she made a surprise inspection of the Arun Agency Fertilizer shop near the bus stand in the town. She inspected the packing, labels, sales registers and storage details of the seeds and pesticides in the shop. She said that farmers are facing serious losses due to fake seeds. She instructed the Agriculture department officials to ensure that such incidents do not recur. She said that strict action should be taken against the supply and sale of fake seeds and protect the interests of the farmers.

The officials were advised to conduct regular inspections of the shops. Agriculture Officer Rajasekhar, Tehsildar Raju, officials, staff and others participated in this inspection.