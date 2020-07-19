Colonies in Hyderabad to set up isolation facilities in their areas

Hyderabad: Colony welfare associations and residential welfare associations in the State capital are rising to the occasion in this corona pandemic and doing their bit even as the State is engrossed in the fight against Covid-19. The United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (UFERWAS) that consists of various colony and resident welfare associations in the State capital has made up its mind to establish two isolation facilities each in North, South, West, East and Central zones in the GHMC limits.



The association wrote letters to individual associations in May to explore the possibility of establishing an isolation facility if they have a club house, community hall, etc in their colonies where a Covid-infected patient from their area can stay until recovery.

Those who prefer home isolation can stay at their residences, but this space will be very useful to others who might have worries of infection spread to family members, particularly kids and parents.

The fresh decision of ICMR to allow colonies to set up isolation facilities in their areas where mild and asymptomatic positive cases can recover is like a shot in the arm for their efforts.

UFERWAS general secretary BT Srinivas said they reached out to GHMC after the Centre's decision. The civic body told us that they are awaiting further instructions and guidelines from the State health department. It may be noted here that nearly 4,000 welfare associations are registered with GHMC and those having dedicated space for colony requirements can explore this option, he felt.

Major Shiva Kiran, president of Greenlands Residents Welfare Association, Begumpet stated that nearly 4,000 people stay in their area and they are keen on facilitating isolation and treatment to Covid positives from their area. "We are mulling to set up isolation facilities in some hospitals (10 to 15 beds) or hotel or functional hall and are awaiting nod from GHMC to proceed further. Some doctors have also come forward to volunteer on their own and help in monitoring the recovery of positive cases," Major Shiva Kiran said.