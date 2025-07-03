Live
- Oppo Reno 14 Series Launching Today in India: Specs, Features, Expected Price and More
- Karnataka Cabinet Renames Bengaluru Rural as Bengaluru North
- Three killed in ghastly road accidents in Sangareddy and Nizamabad
- The Heart of the Game: Behind India’s Push for Glory at the World Transplant Games
- Himachal rain havoc: 34 still missing, rescuers resume search operation
- Intense talks continue to reach interim India-US trade deal ahead of deadline
- SRM, Stellantis collaborate for EV innovation
- KIMS performs rare airway stenting procedure
- Tyre Exports Rise 9% To Rs 25k Cr
- SBI lists RelComm as defaulting entity
Come 2026, Medaram Sammakka Jatara to be held from Jan 28 to 31
Hyderabad: The Sammakka Sarakka Temple Committee on Wednesday announced the dates for the biennial Medaram ‘Sammakka Sarakka Jatara 2026’. The largest...
Hyderabad: The Sammakka Sarakka Temple Committee on Wednesday announced the dates for the biennial Medaram ‘Sammakka Sarakka Jatara 2026’. The largest congregation of devotees, the Jatara will be held from January 28 to 31, 2026.
The Jatara, held in Medaram within the Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district, is anticipated to attract millions of devotees from across India. On 28 January, festivities will commence with the procession of Saralamma, Govindaraju, and Pagiddidda Raju.
The following day, Sammakka Talli will make her arrival at the Gadde from Chilakalagutta.
On 30 January, devotees will pay their respects, with the Vana Pravesha programme culminating the festivities on 31 January, when a large number of devotees will honour Sammakka, Saralamma Vanadevatalu, Govinda Raju, and Pagiddidda Raju.
Since being declared a state festival by the Telangana government in 2014, the Medaram Jatara has seen an influx of attendees from neighbouring states, including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and beyond. Devotees, often arriving in their millions, offer jaggery, revered as ‘gold’, to the goddess, with authorities implementing extensive arrangements to accommodate the massive gathering.