Come September 1, schools in Telangana to reopen for AY 2020-21 in online mode

Hyderabad: Bringing down the curtains at the prolonged issue of reopening of schools, the State government on Monday issued notification for commencing classes from September 1. A government order on Monday directed the classes to commence the academic year 2020-21 through the online mode on digital platforms using the e-learning and distance learning modes.



The physical reopening of schools to conduct regular classes, however, will be announced separately based on the guidelines of the Centre, it added. Directing teachers of all the schools to attend their duties regularly from August 27, the State government order said that the teachers should prepare lesson plans and e-content for conducting online classes from September 1.

According to the School Education Department (SED) officials, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared an alternate calendar taking a cue from the similar calendar released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior SED official said that several schools are already on the job figuring out suitable technological platforms for the students studying in the schools besides trying to figure ways to reach those who do not have internet and TV access. The new alternate calendar uses beaming of lessons via T-SAT, besides using the DD Yadagiri to reach out a maximum number of students. The SCERT has already prepared the e-content, recordings of lessons for various subjects of different classes.

"Wherever there is an additional need or shortcoming regarding the content, the SCERT will address the same, roping in teachers to produce new content," he added.

Following the State government giving a green signal for online commencement of classes the Director of School Education (DSE) is preparing to issue operational guidelines in the next couple of days. The guidelines include the class wise number of periods and hours that the students will be asked to attend.

However, confusion continues among the schools as to whether they are allowed to commence classes for the primary classes. The guidelines are expected to clarify the same, the sources added.