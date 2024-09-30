Live
Just In
Committee soon for controlling indiscriminate fee by private educational institutions - Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the government would soon form a committee on controlling indiscriminate collection of fees by the private education institutions.
The Chief Minister made these comments while replying to a question during the release of DSC-2024. The 11,062 selected candidates will be given intimation from Tuesday onwards and complete the process by October 9 and also be given appointment orders on Dasara Festival in a program to be organised at LB Stadium.
The Chief Minister said that Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 100 constituencies in the State. The government would provide all the infrastructure in these schools. The CM alleged that the previous BRS government neglected the education and established the schools in poultry farms.