Committee to aid poor prisoners pay bail deposits

Mahabubnagar : District Collector Vijayendra Boi announced the formation of an ‘Empowerment Committee’ at the district level to provide financial assistance to poor prisoners who have been granted bail but remain in jail due to their inability to pay the required surety and security deposits.

The committee, which includes the District Collector, the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, the District Superintendent of Police (SP), and the District Jail Superintendent, held its first meeting on Saturday. In addition, in-charge judges and the superintendent of the concerned jail will serve as members of this committee.

During the meeting, the Collector highlighted the government’s initiative to address the delays faced by financially disadvantaged prisoners who cannot afford bail deposits.

In this initial meeting, it was decided to appoint the District Prohibition Officer as the nodal officer for the District Empowerment Committee. The committee plans to meet again on August 30 to further discuss the implementation of this initiative.