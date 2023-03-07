Complaint against CI at National BC panel





Wanaparthy

: BC Political JAC Telangana State Chairman Rachala Yugandhar Goud has urged the National BC Commission to take strict action against Kothakota CI Srinivas Reddy who allegedly arrested and indiscriminately beat up one Sivakumar Yadav at the town police station here. Sivakumar hails from Manigil in Peddamandadi mandal in Wanaparthi district





Shivakumar filed a complaint along with Commissioner Chairman Hansaram Gangaram at the National BC Commission office in Delhi on Monday. Goud said that the officials in Wanaparthy district are acting in violation of the Constitution and violating the rights of the people at the behest of some leaders.





Sivakumar was whisked away by the police from his field on February 22. He said he was illegally detained in solitary confinement at the police station and was subjected to third degree torture. He said that he approached the National BC Commission after complaining to the district SP and the DGP but to no avail. Along with the complaint, the remand report and newspaper clippings were submitted, added Rachala. The Commission took note of his complaint. He demanded that the CI be suspended.





Action sought against CI

At the Police Prajavani held on Monday, an all-party joint forum submitted a petition to SP Rakshitha Murthy, demanding stern against the CI Srinivas Goud. They alleged that the police sided with the upa-sarpanch and foisted a false case against Shivakumar Yadav.



