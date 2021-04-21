Complete Guide on Where to Find Remedesivir, Oxygen cylinders, ICU Beds and Plasma in Telangana

In the previous few weeks, Telangana has witnessed a significant spike in the Covid-19 cases and deaths. With reports of extreme shortages of ventilator beds, medical oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma, Tocilizumab and other essential medicines required for emergency treatment, amid the second wave of coronavirus, India is experiencing utter chaos and despair. It is one of the most challenging phases in humankind's history.

To provide easy access to all COVID-related resources, we have compiled all the lists here. See the detail of all the resources from Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds to meals that could help Telangana residents fight COVID-19.

Hyderabad - Telangana (Find the compiled list of resources to fight COVID-19)

For Beds, you can reach out to these numbers

+91 8247396699

+91 7287000333

+91 7993766123

040 29555148

To Donate and Request Plasma -

Mr Narayana Reddy - 9848044479

- WHATSAPP - 7331101444



Hyderabad Blood Donors

9490617440, 9490616780, 8662410978

You can also find blood donors account on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram in the below Tweet.





Fill this form to enroll as HYD BLOOD DONORhttps://t.co/lClGf3GNZJ

Hyd Blood Donors Instagramhttps://t.co/OYNBk0rlxL

Hyd Blood Donors Facebook Grouphttps://t.co/i5OgwngXei

Hyd Blood Donors Facebookhttps://t.co/PU5ZR0N6O8

Hyd Blood Donors Telegramhttps://t.co/Xrc3Rv6GPc — Hyderabad Blood Donors (@hydblooddonors) June 10, 2020





For Remdesivir







You can also find the Comprehensive list of Remdesivir distributors all over India:



For Plasma



1. Naveen Plasma Bank:

+91 85208 21059

2. Rachaconda Covid Division:

+91 94906 17234, 07331101444

For Oxygen cylinders





Oxygen cylinders in Hyderabad. RT to amplify. pic.twitter.com/vbgxksrfAP — Anandita🏳️‍🌈| check tl for covid resources (@devilsxblessing) April 16, 2021





Hyderabad Oxygen - 7207278701

Oxygen Cylinders - 9820420651

Oxygen Main Cylinders - 9581390865

Oxygen suppliers - 9985636501

Oxy Vision - 9391114386 (For Refills)

Oxygen Concentration - 9100100009

Faiz Oxygen - 9989462127

Irfan Bhai Oxygen - 7680805522

Liyaqath Oxygen - 8008883980

Murali Krishna - 9885378287

Abdul Aleem Oxygen - 9642155497, 8977268957

Akbar Oxygen - 8019580003

Ali Oxygen Jalpally - 7799337286

Asian Surgicals - 8639790969

Baba Gas Oxygen - 9396589260, 7673929606,7893932629,8639042247,

Oxygen Sohail - 9849604810

Rahim Patel Oxygen - 9160990033

Md Shafiuddin - 8978187814

Mohd Karim - 9985636501

Naidu Oxygen - 9100305036

Omar Bhai Oxygen - 9703344244

If your oxygen level is in control and you only need to quarantine yourself Please reach out to free home isolation care- 8790679505, 7893191193 (9 am -9 pm)

You will be provided with online doctor consultation, home delivery oxygen, labs, pulse oximeter, medicine and ambulance if needed.

You can also reach out to General resources: It is a Telangana Government website.