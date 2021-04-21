Complete Guide on Where to Find Remedesivir, Oxygen cylinders, ICU Beds and Plasma in Telangana
Find the complete guide on where to find Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds, to meals that could help Telangana residents fight COVID-19.
In the previous few weeks, Telangana has witnessed a significant spike in the Covid-19 cases and deaths. With reports of extreme shortages of ventilator beds, medical oxygen, Remdesivir, plasma, Tocilizumab and other essential medicines required for emergency treatment, amid the second wave of coronavirus, India is experiencing utter chaos and despair. It is one of the most challenging phases in humankind's history.
To provide easy access to all COVID-related resources, we have compiled all the lists here. See the detail of all the resources from Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, plasma, beds to meals that could help Telangana residents fight COVID-19.
Hyderabad - Telangana (Find the compiled list of resources to fight COVID-19)
For Beds, you can reach out to these numbers
+91 8247396699
+91 7287000333
+91 7993766123
040 29555148
To Donate and Request Plasma -
Mr Narayana Reddy - 9848044479
9490617440, 9490616780, 8662410978
You can also find blood donors account on Facebook, Instagram and Telegram in the below Tweet.
For Remdesivir
You can also find the Comprehensive list of Remdesivir distributors all over India:
For Plasma
1. Naveen Plasma Bank:
+91 85208 21059
2. Rachaconda Covid Division:
+91 94906 17234, 07331101444
For Oxygen cylinders
Hyderabad Oxygen - 7207278701
Oxygen Cylinders - 9820420651
Oxygen Main Cylinders - 9581390865
Oxygen suppliers - 9985636501
Oxy Vision - 9391114386 (For Refills)
Oxygen Concentration - 9100100009
Faiz Oxygen - 9989462127
Irfan Bhai Oxygen - 7680805522
Liyaqath Oxygen - 8008883980
Murali Krishna - 9885378287
Abdul Aleem Oxygen - 9642155497, 8977268957
Akbar Oxygen - 8019580003
Ali Oxygen Jalpally - 7799337286
Asian Surgicals - 8639790969
Baba Gas Oxygen - 9396589260, 7673929606,7893932629,8639042247,
Oxygen Sohail - 9849604810
Rahim Patel Oxygen - 9160990033
Md Shafiuddin - 8978187814
Mohd Karim - 9985636501
Naidu Oxygen - 9100305036
Omar Bhai Oxygen - 9703344244
If your oxygen level is in control and you only need to quarantine yourself Please reach out to free home isolation care- 8790679505, 7893191193 (9 am -9 pm)
You will be provided with online doctor consultation, home delivery oxygen, labs, pulse oximeter, medicine and ambulance if needed.
You can also reach out to General resources: It is a Telangana Government website.