Complete Indiramma housing construction quickly: DC

Kagaznagar: District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre has directed officials to expedite the construction of model Indiramma houses in the district.

On Tuesday, he inspected the ongoing construction work of a model Indiramma house in Kagaznagar town, accompanied by Additional District Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Tiwari and Sub-Collector Shraddha Shukla.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector instructed the concerned officials to ensure the timely completion of construction work. He emphasised that the Indiramma housing scheme, initiated by the government to provide shelter for eligible underprivileged families, should reach its rightful beneficiaries effectively. He urged officials to work in coordination to implement the scheme successfully.

The Collector further instructed that the model Indiramma house construction work should be expedited and completed promptly, with continuous monitoring by the officials to maintain quality standards.

Later, he made a surprise visit to the Tahsildar’s office, where he reviewed registers and official records.