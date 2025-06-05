Complete renovation work of govt schools early: DC

Wanaparthy: On Wednesday a review meeting was held at the collectorate regarding provision of basic amenities in government schools and Anganwadi centres. The meeting was attended by officials from Panchayati Raj, TWDIC and R&B departments.

Collector Adarsh Surabhi instructed R & B engineers to take necessary steps to complete the works that were started under the Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative but were left incomplete midway, by coordinating with the contractors. He assured immediate sanction of funds for the pending works but emphasised that they must be completed promptly.

Surabhi noted that some renovation works taken up under the Amma Adarsha Pathashala committees were halted midway. He directed that tasks like construction of toilets, provision of drinking water and installation of fans be completed without delay. He suggested that the contractors should complete the repairs and then claim payments. Since the schools and Anganwadi centres are set to reopen soon, he directed officials to ensure that the renovation and new building construction in Anganwadi centres are completed at the earliest.

Officials including the EE TWDIC, DEs and AEs of Panchayati Raj attended the meeting.