Comprehensive development of TS possible with only KCR

Nizamabad: TSWCDC Chairperson Akula Lalitha Raghavendar on Tuesday said that comprehensive development of Telangana would be possible with KCR only.

Addressing the Nizamabad Munnur Kapu Atmeeya Sammelan on Tuesday, she said that the government nominated posts were not given to BCs, SCs and STs till 2014. When TRS came to power these posts were given to the oppressed sections. Lalitha Raghavendar said people should support Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao's struggle with the divisive forces of society.

She said that the Chief Minister was constantly striving to create equal opportunities for all the people of the Telangana community in all walks of life, create wealth and move towards economic prosperity. She said that KCR has been taking a special initiative for political and economic development of Munnurukapus.

Lalitha said that the youth of Munnurakapu should be united and urged them to work under the leadership of KCR in the coming days.

She congratulated Bigala Ganesh Gupta, Urban MLA for developing Nizamabad city.

The event was attended by MLA Ganesh Gupta, State Munnur Kapu Sangham president Devanna, Mayor Neetu Kiran, State Women Commission member Soodam Lakshmi, NUDA Chairman Prabhakar Reddy, city TRS president Sirpa Raju and Munnur Kapu Sangham presidents, secretaries and Munnurkapu union leaders, corporators and others.