Comprehensive Development Plan for Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple

Gadwal: Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple is set to undergo significant development to enhance facilities for devotees and promote tourism, as per the directives of District Collector B.M. Santosh. The collector instructed officials to draft and implement a comprehensive plan for the temple’s improvement.

On Friday, the District Collector, along with committee members, visited Jogulamba Temple in Alampur to inspect ongoing development works. During the visit, he toured key locations within Alampur’s vicinity and assessed infrastructure needs.

The District Collector emphasized the modernization and beautification of the temple with state-of-the-art amenities. He inspected direction boards placed at Itikyala Cross Road, Manopad, Alampur Cross Road, and Alampur Flyover, suggesting they be redesigned creatively and attractively. Additional signboards will be installed along the Hyderabad–Erravalli–Alampur National Highway at strategic locations. These boards will be clear, informative, and reflective of the temple’s historical significance.

To create a unique experience for devotees, the collector instructed officials to enhance the road leading to the temple with landscaping and visually appealing designs. At Alampur Cross Road, he reviewed the underpass flyover and suggested integrating murals and paintings depicting the temple’s history and culture. He also explored a 20-acre government ceiling land near the temple, recommending its use for parking and other essential amenities. The Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department was directed to undertake avenue plantation along the roads. Plans are in place to develop the site into a tourist information center with necessary facilities such as sanitation, public toilets, and greenery.

The collector inspected the under-construction temple arch near Alampur Railway Gate and instructed officials to expedite its completion. He then visited the Papanashi Temple, offering prayers and urging the beautification of the temple premises. He also recommended placing a directional signboard at the main junction.

At Sangameshwara Temple, the collector advised the Municipal Commissioner to implement measures for cleanliness and greenery. He also called for improving the road leading to the temple and ensuring water supply for maintaining the greenery. The team examined potential sites for parking to accommodate visiting devotees. Furthermore, the entrance to the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple will be made more attractive with increased green spaces. He stressed the importance of maintaining a clean environment within the temple premises and ensuring organized parking facilities with regular maintenance.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, RDO Srinivasa Rao, Temple Chairman Nageshwar, Regional Joint Commissioner of the Endowments Department Ramakrishna Rao, Architects Surya Narayana Murthy and Sri Lekha, Central Archaeology Department Officer Rohini Pandey, AD Archaeology Naga Lakshmi, EO Purender, DPO Nagendram, Tahsildars Prabhakar and Manjula, Municipal Commissioner Chandrasekhar Rao, Irrigation EE Srinivasa Rao, R&B EE Kiran, and other officials.