Concern over poor facilities in Gurukul school

Damercherla ( Nalgonda ): District Social Welfare Standing Committee chairman Narboina Swaroopa Rani Mudiraj expressed concern over the series of incidents that took place at Damarcherla Tribal Girls Gurukul School.

Along with District Tribal Welfare RCO Lakshmaiah, Damarcharla ZPTC Lalita Hatiram Nayak, Social Welfare standing committee members (Zilla Parishad co-option members) Mohammad Mohsin Ali, Naraboina Ravi and others she made a surprise visit to Damercherla Gurukl school and interacted with students after examining the facilities in the school.

It may be noted that Principal Secretary Ronald Rose issued suspension orders to Puspalatha, who had been negligent in his duties. Swaroopa Rani expressed her agony on RCO over poor cleanliness of classrooms and dormitories in the school and directed her to report the incident to the Standing Committee. She advised the district level superiors of the department to conduct surprise inspections at regular intervals to avoid food poison and rat biting incidents in the future.