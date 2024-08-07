Conduct the Clean and Green Program Across the District as a Mission - Dr. Sharath, Chief Secretary, Tribal Welfare Department

NagarKurnool: Dr. Sharath,the Chief Secretary of the Tribal Welfare Department, and District Collector Badhavath Santosh participated in the Clean and Green program in the Nagar Kurnool district. They visited Macharam village in Amrabad mandal and interacted with the tribals. Dr. Sharath emphasized the importance of conducting the Clean and Green program, initiated by the state government, as a mission to ensure its complete success.

On Wednesday, as part of the Clean and Green program, Dr. Sharath and District Collector Badhavath Santosh visited Macharam village. They were welcomed by the District Collector Santosh and District Forest Officer Rohit Gopidi. Dr. Sharath, along with women officials, planted saplings and took a pledge to take care of them. Dr. Sharath urged everyone to take the Clean and Green program seriously. He stressed that district, town, and village-level officials must inform and involve the public to ensure the program's success. He also inspected a soak pit near the community hall in the village and appreciated the officials and staff for their efforts in making it functional.

He encouraged everyone to set up soak pits at their homes, schools, and offices. Dr. Sharath also inquired about the implementation of government schemes like loan waivers and Rythu Bandhu for farmers. He asked villagers without Aadhaar and ration cards to register their details with the DTWO. Some farmers requested borewells under ITDA, to which Dr. Sharath assured that the details would be reviewed, and necessary arrangements would be made. Others sought assistance for new house constructions, and Dr. Sharath promised to bring it to the government's attention.

The officials inspected the village nursery and suggested growing saplings to meet villagers' needs. If the nursery could not provide them, they would be sourced from elsewhere. Dr. Sharath also checked the village dumping yard and instructed separating wet and dry waste. Finally, the officials visited the Sitarama Anjaneya Swamy temple in the village and conducted special poojas. They expressed satisfaction with the ongoing works and programs in the village. The event was attended by ZP CEO Deva Sahayam, District Rural Development Officer Chinna Obulesh, Panchayat Raj Officer Krishna, and other rural development and forest officials.

