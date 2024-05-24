Live
Cong brought historic ‘green revolution’: Bhatti in Punjab election campaign
Hyderabad : Emphasising that it was the Congress party that always believed in the ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ slogan and strived for their welfare since the time of independence, Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that it was under the Congress government that the historic ‘Green Revolution’ saw the light of day.
Bhatti is presently campaigning in Punjab in support of Faridkot Lok Sabha Congress candidate Amarjeet Kaur Saho.
He also addressed a press conference along with opposition leader Pratap Singh Bajwa of Punjab State at Faridkot on Thursday. In his meetings, Bhatti said that while the INDIA Alliance has been steadfastly advocating for peace and brotherhood in the country, the BJP led NDA alliance has been trying to incite hatred among people in the name of religion, caste, and community for electoral gains.
Bhatti said that while farmers agitated for several months in Delhi, demanding the Minimum Support Price and loan waiver, Prime Minister Modi did not even allocate 10 minutes to talk to them, and hundreds of farmers lost their lives in that agitation.