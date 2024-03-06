Cong, BRS in a bind over picking winning horses for Chevella seat

Rangareddy: Although the Rangareddy district is inching close to two back-to-back elections, one of which is the Mahabubnagar MLC by-poll and another is the Chevella Lok Sabha, the political parties, especially the Congress and BRS, keep on walking a fine line before announcing the names of candidates.

Barring the BJP, who officially announced K Vishveshwar Reddy, the former MP, as its face from Chevella, no other mainstream political fold like Congress and BRS has yet declared the names of their candidates.

It is said that the Congress has already finalised the name of the candidate it tends to field from Chevella LS constituency and put it in a sealed cover. The only straight dope coming through the sources is about Sunitha Mahendar Reddy, whose name the Congress party is considering to finalise. However, the party leadership appeared to have adopted a wait-and-watch policy to read and analyse what is going on in the minds of the BRS party before showing its cards.

It is said that the BRS is still in a dilemma over choosing an appropriate candidate to field this time from Chevella, as the party’s graph of public support took a deep dive after losing power in the recently held State Assembly elections.

While several senior BRS leaders, like Suneetha Mahender Reddy, Tegala Krishna Reddy, and a few others, have already migrated to Congress recently, the party is caught in a fix over choosing the right candidate to field this time.

According to sources, the BRS found itself in a catch-22 situation over fielding the sitting MP Ranjith Reddy again, this time as one more name such as Karthik Reddy, the son of former education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy is also doing the rounds as a ticket aspirant.

Meanwhile, the sources said that the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, may announce the name of the candidate from Chevella on March 6 during his scheduled visit to Mahbubnagar the same day. The CM may visit Mahbubnagar after attending the proposed inauguration of a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) at Mir Alam Lake in Rajendra Nagar on Wednesday.