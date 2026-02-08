Cong, BRS spell misfortune for Telangana: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the Congress and BRS, calling “the misfortune of Telangana is that... whether it is Congress or BRS... the party in power rules at the whim of the Majlis”.

Addressing the media on Friday, he accused both parties of misgovernance and corruption in Telangana. He alleged that successive governments have operated under the influence of AIMIM, undermining the state’s autonomy and dignity.

Reddy criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for urging people to vote for Congress in the upcoming municipal elections despite failing to deliver on promises made during the 2023 Assembly polls.

He pointed out that nearly 26 months have passed since Congress came to power, yet none of the six guarantees or 420 sub-guarantees have been implemented.

Highlighting internal conflicts within the ruling party, Reddy said ministers are embroiled in disputes over projects and contracts, while the Chief Minister distracts the public with diversionary politics.

He condemned Revanth Reddy’s focus on religious reservations instead of development, calling the promise of a permanent 4% Muslim quota unconstitutional and a blatant vote-bank strategy