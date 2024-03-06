  • Menu
Cong cadres told to gear up for LS polls

The Congress cadre needs to hit back at Opposition parties that resorted to spreading false information through social media, Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said.

Palakurthi (Jangaon): The Congress cadre needs to hit back at Opposition parties that resorted to spreading false information through social media, Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Addressing the party workers at Thorrur on Tuesday, she explained the importance of taking to social media to campaign the Congress’ commitment towards the empowerment of the poor and downtrodden.

“Growing popularity of the Congress Government led by A Revanth Reddy has become envious to the Opposition parties. Hence, the party workers need to focus on social media to hit back at their BRS and the BJP counterparts, she added. Yashaswini said that the time has come for the cadre to focus on upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha.

Palakurthi constituency in-charge H Jhansi Rajender Reddy said that party workers will get prominent positions based on their performance in strengthening the Congress. She assured the party workers of protecting them.

