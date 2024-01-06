Cong criticising BRS when asked to fulfill poll promises: Jagdish Reddy

Suryapet: In a scathing critique of the Congress government, Suryapet MLA Jagdish Reddy asserted that the party has no valid justification to criticise the BRS, especially when asked to fulfill the promises made to the people of Telangana.

Speaking to the media in Suryapet on Friday, he criticised the conduct of Congress party leaders. He alleged that dissolving the BRS party would eliminate accountability, allowing Congress to avoid facing scrutiny. He disapproved of the Congress party’s approach, characterising them as individuals lacking credibility, claiming they are “420 people.”

Accusing the Congress of exposing its own malpractices, Reddy noted that a public debate on the Congress administration has been initiated, emphasising that this is just the beginning.

While acknowledging that the government may need time to implement schemes, he stressed that deceiving the public over an extended period is not sustainable. He highlighted that the assurances, intentional or inadvertent, have become a stumbling block for the Congress party.

Insisting that the responsibility of the opposition is to bring these assurances, which he referred to as “420 promises” in length, to the attention of the public, Reddy demanded that the administration seek assistance from veterans if they find it challenging to fulfill all the promises made to the people.