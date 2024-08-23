Cong demands probe into Adani assets, SEBI chief

Hyderabad: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre has pushed the country into a huge debt trap which is twice what 16 former prime ministers had raised in six decades. The country’s present loan burden stands at Rs 183 lakh crore, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while addressing party workers who staged a dharna in front of the ED office here demanding a probe against Adani and SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch.

The Congress party is demanding the resignation of SEBI chairperson and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue.

Revanth Reddy alleged that Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were protecting the duo though Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi had exposed how the Adanis and Ambanis had indulged in several irregularities. He said while the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru focused on irrigation projects, Indira Gandhi brought in land reforms and distributed land among the landless and Rajiv Gandhi ushered in a revolution in Information Technology.

“What did Modi government do except pushing the country into debt trap? BJP has become a big threat to the country. It is the responsibility of every Congress worker to eliminate this menace,” he said. He also criticised the BRS over its silence on the Adani and SEBI issue. The pink party and its chief KCR are silent even though the national wealth were being siphoned off by Adanis. This clearly indicates that the BJP-BRS merger was on cards, Revanth said.