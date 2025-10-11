Cong disinclined towards giving 42 pc reservations to BCs, charges Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman has mounted a vitriolic attack on the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, termed laxity on the part of the Congress-led Telangana government, and the casual attitude of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the official machinery for deceiving BC communities over the reservations issue.

Addressing the media on Friday, he said, the Chief Minister, coming under pressure from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, had enacted a drama by bringing a bill, issuing a gazette notification over the 42 per cent BC reservations. This is despite having full knowledge about the legal implications involved. The sole objective was to stoke communal divide in the ensuing Bihar elections to divide communities against the backdrop of the Congress-led NDA fearing losing in the elections, he said.

Dr. Laxman criticized the state government for sending the BC reservation bill to the Governor on August 31 and issuing election notifications before receiving gubernatorial assent, calling it an “illegal act” that violated Supreme Court guidelines. He accused the government of ignoring the “triple test” mandated by the apex court — involving a special commission, empirical data, and adherence to the 50% reservation cap — and acting without proper legal advice.

“The Congress government has mocked the reservation process and provoked caste-based tensions by wasting time on ordinances and GOs,” he said, questioning why the caste census data was kept confidential and not released to the public.

The BJP leader also lambasted the Congress for failing to implement promises made in the Kamareddy Declaration, including 42% reservations in civil contracts, interest-free loans for BC youth, and the establishment of BC Gurukulams and integrated buildings. “Not a single building has been constructed, not a single paisa reimbursed, and not a single tool kit distributed,” he claimed, contrasting this with the Modi government’s PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which he said had provided modern tool kits to 30 lakh families nationwide. He also took aim at the BRS party, accusing it of similar failures and political irrelevance, stating, “A party that cannot appoint a single BC in its organizational elections has no moral right to criticize the BJP.”

Calling on BC intellectuals, students, and associations to unite, Dr. Laxman urged them to “fight for your rights together without getting lost in political dramas,” assuring that the BJP would stand by them.