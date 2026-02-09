Cong driving devpt and welfare: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: “Afterthe Congress government came to power in the state, several development and welfare schemes have been implemented for the benefit of poor people,” said State Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

As part of the election campaign for the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, the Minister conducted a roadshow on Sunday in various colonies, urging voters to ensure the victory of Congress corporator candidates contesting in Divisions 34, 33, 32, 31, 24, 23, 44, 22, 45, and 43. Speaking on the occasion, he stated that Nalgonda Municipality was upgraded to a Municipal Corporation with the objective of achieving all-round development of the town.

He explained that with the transition from a municipality to a corporation, it would now be possible to develop Nalgonda into a Super Smart City by utilising funds from both the Central and State governments.

He added that in the last two years, development works worth crores of rupees have been undertaken, including bypass road works estimated at Rs 700 crore.

The Minister said steps had already been taken to complete underground drainage systems and CC roads in all colonies of the town and to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply. He also assured that adequate funds would be allocated to develop Bakkathayi Kunta in Division 34 into an attractive recreational spot for visitors. He made it clear that he would bring in any amount of funds required for the development of the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation.

Criticising the previous BRS government, he alleged that it failed to take any concrete steps for Nalgonda’s development and indulged in corruption under the guise of projects, without delivering real progress.

He further stated that even family members of former leaders were questioning the corruption during their rule.

The Minister highlighted that after the Congress government assumed power, welfare schemes such as ration cards, fine rice distribution, free bus travel, free electricity, Indiramma sarees, interest-free loans, and several other benefits were being implemented for the poor. He appealed to voters to ensure a record majority victory for Congress mayoral candidate Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy and all corporator candidates in the elections scheduled for the 11th of this month. He assured that electing Congress candidates would ensure solutions to local problems and reaffirmed his commitment to stand by the people at all times.

Gummala likely to get

State-level corporation post

The Minister said that Nalgonda town Congress Party president Gummula Mohan Reddy is certain to be appointed to a state-level corporation post soon. He stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has agreed to appoint him as corporation chairman.

He also expressed confidence that Burri Chaitanya Srinivas Reddy would win as Nalgonda’s first mayor and that Congress candidates would secure record majorities in all divisions.