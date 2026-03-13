Cong is strengthening party at grassroots level: DCC chief

DCC president Shivasena Reddy said the party is giving high priority to strengthening its organisational structure and the mandal/village/booth presidents will be given proper recognition and respect.

The party functions actively by providing equal opportunities to everyone without discrimination between senior and junior members.

He was addressing meeting organised here on Thursday for the newly elected mandal and town presidents and their executive committees.

Reddy said in the past, even if people took posts and did not work, things would somehow continue, but it will not be the same anymore. He recalled that under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, the party was planning reforms at the village level as part of rebuilding its future. He said training classes will soon be organised for the newly elected mandal presidents and the executive members.

Everyone should make good use of social media. If Opposition leaders criticise the party—from grassroots activists to State-level leaders—they should respond immediately and give an appropriate reply.

TPCC secretary Nandimalla Yadaiah, market committee chairman Srinivas Goud, municipal chairman Madhavi Ramesh, vice-chairman Madhusudan Goud, OBC leader Kotla Ravi, district women’s president Srilatha Reddy, former councillor Brahmachari, mandal president Ravi Kiran, former MPP Shankar Naik, senior leaders Raheem, Janardhan Sagar, Tirupatayya, B Krishna, Chandramouli, Kadire Ramulu, councillors, sarpanches, party activists attended.