Cong leaders gobbling up farmers’ lands in Pharma City, alleges KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday accused the Congress leaders of competing with Bakasura ‘in greed’ and devouring Telangana’s lands, targeting the ruling party leaders for taking lands from the farmers in Pharma City, which has now been cancelled.

The BRS working president criticised the Congress leaders for forcibly registering in their names the residential plots allotted by the KCR government as compensation to displaced farmers in Maheshwaram and Ibrahimpatnam constituencies of Rangareddy district. “These Congress leaders, who would even steal from the five elements, are shamelessly looting farmers who gave lands for the development of the state,” lashed out Rao.

The BRS leader reminded that the Congress party came to power promising to cancel Pharma City and return lands to the farmers, a promise they have now completely forgotten. He recalled that farmers voluntarily gave land in support of former CM KCR’s visionary plan to set up the Green Pharma City across 19,400 acres. In return, the BRS government provided generous compensation Rs 16.5 lakh per acre for patta land and Rs 8.5 lakh per acre for assigned land and allotted 1,400 acres in Mirkhanpet of Kandukur mandal to distribute residential plots. A large layout was developed over 560 acres, with 121 sq. yards of residential plot offered for every acre surrendered.

However, due to the Assembly elections, the land distribution process was temporarily paused. Now, KTR accused the Revanth-led Congress government of deliberately withholding land handovers for the last 18 months to loot them. He also pointed out that a 330-foot-wide green field road alignment was fixed right through this layout, causing further injustice to farmers. He slammed the Congress leaders for abusing their power and shamelessly exploiting Telangana’s people. He alleged that some Congress leaders were intimidating farmers and buying their plots for throwaway prices.

While the market rate is Rs 30,000 per sq. yard, these leaders are purchasing plots at just Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per sq. yard through coercion. “Revanth Reddy promised to return the land, but now his party leaders are looting the rightful plots of farmers in broad daylight,” KTR condemned. He demanded that the state government immediately intervene, cancel all illegal registrations being done by Congress leaders, and ensure that the lands are rightfully handed over to the farmers.