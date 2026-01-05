Cong leaders stage protest at KCR’s farmhouse at Erravalli

Siddipet: Congress leaders staged a protest in front of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s farm house at Erravalli in the Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district, demanding that he attend the Assembly and discuss the issues of the region.

Raising slogans such as “We don’t want an MLA who does not attend the Assembly,” the protesters expressed their anger over KCR’s absence from Assembly sessions. As part of the protest, Congress leaders laid a red carpet and flowers at the gate of the farmhouse. They demanded that KCR resign as an MLA if he continues to stay away from the Assembly.