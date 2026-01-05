  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Cong leaders stage protest at KCR’s farmhouse at Erravalli

  • Created On:  5 Jan 2026 10:04 AM IST
Cong leaders stage protest at KCR’s farmhouse at Erravalli
X

Siddipet: Congress leaders staged a protest in front of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s farm house at Erravalli in the Gajwel constituency of Siddipet district, demanding that he attend the Assembly and discuss the issues of the region.

Raising slogans such as “We don’t want an MLA who does not attend the Assembly,” the protesters expressed their anger over KCR’s absence from Assembly sessions. As part of the protest, Congress leaders laid a red carpet and flowers at the gate of the farmhouse. They demanded that KCR resign as an MLA if he continues to stay away from the Assembly.

Tags

Congress ProtestKCR AbsenceSiddipetAssembly AccountabilityRegional Issues
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Forest official held for misusing Rs 55 lakh

Forest official held for misusing Rs 55 lakh

National News

More
Share it
X