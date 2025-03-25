Cong left farmers in the lurch: Premender Reddy

Nalgonda: A BJP delegation led by State General Secretary GujjulaPremender Reddy, District President Nagam Varshit Reddy, and Kisan Morcha National Executive Member Goli Madhusudhan Reddy visited Kommayigudem village in the Ramannapet Mandal of the joint Nalgonda district to inspect the drought-affected crops. After touring the dried-up fields on Monday, Premender Reddy demanded compensation of Rs 30,000 per acre for farmers and immediate implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana scheme.

He highlighted that farmers have yet to receive the promised Rs 12,000 per acre under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, and it reflects the Congress government’s performance. He urged the government to demonstrate its commitment to tenant farmer families during the upcoming elections. Additionally, he called for funds to be allocated for the Dharma Reddy and Philai Pelli canals’ repairs to be conducted, and for irrigation water to be supplied to farmers.

He warned that if these demands are not met, large-scale protests will be organized across the state supporting the farmers until justice is served. The visiting team also included BJP Nakirekal In-charge NakirekantiMogulaiah, State Council Member Vanam Anjaiah, District Secretary Tatipamula Sivakrishna, BJP Ramannapet Mandal President Banda Madhukar Reddy, and several mandal and town presidents.