Just In
Cong manifesto made BRS press panic button: Revanth
- Likens BRS family rule with Nizam’s ‘autocratic rule’
- Says KCR incapable of producing power; he procuring it from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh;CM spreading false propaganda that there will be no electricity if Cong comes to power
- Only one one OBC CM in 10 BJP-ruled States
Hyderabad: Underscoring the significance of the party manifesto, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday felt that the BRS leadership is scared as the Congress is able to bring home the message.
Addressing the meet the press programme organised by the ‘Telangana Journalistla Adhyayana Vedika’, he emphasised that the manifesto was prepared keeping in mind people’s aspirations, which remained unfulfilled during the past two tenures of the State government.
Reddy said the policy document has been placed before the public as a yardstick for judgment to be given by people. “This is a sincere effort to ensure that it reflects people’s aspirations and change comes. Getting power is not its aim, but to get connected with people to trigger a movement once again. This has scared the BRS; KCR knows that his party is losing power,” he asserted.
Drawing a parallel between the BRS family rule and the Nizam’s ‘autocratic rule’, Reddy said people were ready to teach KCR a lesson as he undermined their aspirations after hard won Telangana.
“That's why it is clear that the situation in the State is such that people needed to be mobilised. People of Telangana are ready to teach KCR a lesson akin to the Nizams,” he affirmed.
Reddy charged KCR with spreading false propaganda that there will be no electricity if the Congress comes to power. He slammed the CM and felt KCR was incapable of producing power and he was procuring it from Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh.
"KCR is incapable of producing power. He procures it from the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh. KCR is spreading false propaganda that there will be no electricity if Congress comes to power. Isn't KCR buying electricity from Chhattisgarh, where Congress is in power?’
‘KCR, who cannot generate electricity on his own, is making false accusations against the Congress. He has depleted all power producing capacity and is borrowing it from a Congress-ruled State. He should stop accusing us first. I am also accusing KCR of buying power from private companies at highest cost – it's 3 Rs/unit, but KCR is buying it for 14/unit,” he alleged.
On the promise made by the BJP to make an OBC the CM after coming to power, Reddy recalled how the party lost deposits in over 100 seats in the last elections. He said there is only one OBC CM in 10 BJP-rules States.