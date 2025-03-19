Cong MLAs urge CM Revanth to allocate Rs 1,000 cr for EWS Youth

Mahabubangar: Congress MLAs, led by Mahbubnagar District Congress President and Devarakadra MLA G Madhusudan Reddy (GMR), submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his office on Tuesday in Hyderabad urging the government to allocate Rs 1,000 crore under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota to support unemployed youth from upper castes.

The delegation emphasized the need to extend financial assistance to all sections of society and provide equal opportunities for self-employment.

The request comes as the Telangana government announced a massive Rs 6,000 crore allocation for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme, aimed at increasing self-employment opportunities for unemployed youth belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Classes (BC), and Minority com-munities.

Along with GMR, the memorandum was presented by Government Whip Adi Srinivas, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresh, Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, Narayanpet MLA Parnika Reddy, Devarakonda MLA Balu Nayak, Bhongir MLA Anil Kumar Reddy, Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy, Warangal MLA Ra-jender Reddy, Tandur MLA Manohar Reddy, Ramagundam MLA Raj Thakur, and several other Congress leaders.

Responding positively to the demand, CM Revanth Reddy assured the delegation that the upcoming state budget, scheduled to be presented tomorrow, will include necessary provisions to address their concerns. The move is seen as a major push towards economic empowerment and inclusive develop-ment for unemployed youth across different communities.