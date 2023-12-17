Cong next target: LS polls; all top leaders to campaign

Hyderabad: With clear indications that the notification for Lok Sabha polls would come during second half of February, the AICC seems to have laid its focus on the preparations they need to make for winning majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.



This was evident as the AICC senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday flew down from Delhi and met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the State Assembly. Sources said that the two leaders discussed the strategy to win a majority number of MP seats, need to identify prospective candidates and identify sources of finance.

They are also learnt to have discussed as to what kind of support the AICC would give to the state party and what kind of campaign strategy it should adopt so that it can consolidate the gains it had got in the just concluded Assembly elections.

He is learnt to have told Revanth that all top leaders including Rahul Gandhi would again descend on Telangana for intensive campaign.

The Chief minister is learnt to have explained his views on the action plan and also how he proposes to implement the Six Guarantees in a phased manner and lay emphasis on prudent financial management with the available funds. The government proposes to launch the other components of Mahalakshmi scheme which includes gas cylinder to poor families at Rs 500 and monthly cash dole of Rs 2,500 to women.