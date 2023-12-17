Live
- Delhi BJP delegation claims police prevented them from submitting memorandum to CM Kejriwal
- PKL: V Ajith Kumar's 16-point performance helps Jaipur Pink Panthers register heart-stopping victory
- Mulugu: Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Sabarimala Ayyappa Devotees Returning from Kerala
- Namdhari FC pile up more misery for TRAU FC in battle of tailenders
- International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
Just In
Cong next target: LS polls; all top leaders to campaign
Senior leader Jairam Ramesh meets CM Revanth Reddy, draws up strategy to win majority of seats in TS
Hyderabad: With clear indications that the notification for Lok Sabha polls would come during second half of February, the AICC seems to have laid its focus on the preparations they need to make for winning majority of the Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.
This was evident as the AICC senior leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday flew down from Delhi and met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the State Assembly. Sources said that the two leaders discussed the strategy to win a majority number of MP seats, need to identify prospective candidates and identify sources of finance.
They are also learnt to have discussed as to what kind of support the AICC would give to the state party and what kind of campaign strategy it should adopt so that it can consolidate the gains it had got in the just concluded Assembly elections.
He is learnt to have told Revanth that all top leaders including Rahul Gandhi would again descend on Telangana for intensive campaign.
The Chief minister is learnt to have explained his views on the action plan and also how he proposes to implement the Six Guarantees in a phased manner and lay emphasis on prudent financial management with the available funds. The government proposes to launch the other components of Mahalakshmi scheme which includes gas cylinder to poor families at Rs 500 and monthly cash dole of Rs 2,500 to women.