Cong plans to rejig frontal outfits soon

Hyderabad : With several leaders of frontal organisations of the Congress party now part of the State government and some others getting elevated within, the party is gearing up for restructuring and reconstituting committees. These panels will act upon the strategies set by State and Central leadership, in defending the ruling Congress party in Telangana and taking forward the message forcefully that the present regime remains successful in implementing various schemes.

According to party sources, as the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s term as PCC chief comes to an end, apart from several who are now part of the government, some leaders got elevated within the party. The party leadership will be restructuring and reconstituting the committees including those of the frontal organisations like NSUI, Youth Congress, SC Cell, Mahila Congress amongst others. “After the government came to power, those who won as Ministers and MLAs have left positions vacant within the party. Moreover, in recent days particularly those who were leading the frontal organisations have received the nominated posts and some more will be getting. However, even these need approval from the AICC. Once the issue of who will be the PCC chief is resolved, the ball will be set for rolling,” said a party leader.

Most of the existing committees were constituted slowly over a period of time during the past three years, after Revanth Reddy took charge in 2021. While most of the frontal organisations got new bodies in the beginning of PCC chief’s term, the key committees were formed in the 2022 year end, including Executive Committee, Political Affairs Committee, District Congress Committees, besides nominations of most of vice presidents and general secretaries.

In wake of the changing political landscape of Telangana and party’s preferences which received the votes of mostly the underprivileged, the party aims to reflect the AICC’s norm of giving about 80% posts to youth. “Unlike the earlier committees and frontal organisations which focused on strategies to corner the ruling BRS in the State, now those leading the committees will have to defend and take forward the message amongst people about the State government’s success in implementing guarantees and important schemes,” added the leader.