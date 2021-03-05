Cong protests fuel price hike by pulling auto with bullock cart

Karimnagar: The leaders of City Congress Committee staged a strange protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and daily commodities by pulling an auto with a bullock cart in Karimnagar city on Thursday.

City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy alleged that both the Central and State governments have made life intolerable for common man by increasing petrol and diesel rates by adding a tax of Rs 33 and Rs 24 respectively. This fuel rates' increase also pushed up the prices of daily commodities, he added.

'BJP State president and local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, instead of giving poses to the media, must try to bring down the prices by consulting the Central government. Else, he should resign from his post for the sake of people, who voted for him,' Narender Reddy demanded.

The Congress leader lamented that common people were unable to travel either on two wheelers or in an auto with the fuel prices increasing every day. But, he said, the fuel hike has benefitted the RTC, whose income has increased, as people were opting for these buses, afraid to bear fuel burden. 'Even the price LPG gas was increased to Rs 400 and ground oil has increased from Rs 80 to Rs 150.'

Narender Reddy warned that people were observing every move of both TRS and BJP governments and ready to teach a befitting lesson in the coming days. The Congress will create awareness among the people about the failures of TRS and BJP governments and how they were cheating innocent people by taking up massive movements, he added.

District SC cell general secretary Erra Srinivas and others were present.