Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged that Congress is pumping crores of rupees into Telangana to purchase votes in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Tagging a news report suggesting that over Rs 40 crore in cash was found during Income Tax searches in Karnataka, Rama Rao in a message posted on “X” asked people to say “No to Scamgress” in Telangana. “The intellectually bankrupt Congress and its leadership is pumping hundreds of crores of rupees from Karnataka to purchase votes in Telangana. Their PCC Cheap was the one who was caught on camera bribing in Vote for Note scam and now since this criminal is now leading the pack of Thugs, this was very much expected Let's say No to 'Scamgress' in TS,” the Minister said in the message. Elsewhere, Health Minister T Harish Rao, speaking to reporters, said earlier there was “40 per cent commission government” in Karnataka and now it has become “50 per cent”.

He alleged that the Karnataka government has become corrupt and the Congress is trying to bring that money to Telangana and spend it here during elections.

Harish Rao further alleged that Congress has collected about Rs 1500 crore from builders, gold merchants and contactors in Karnataka to be spent in Telangana Assembly polls to win.

“They (Congress party) are scripting a plan to bring money from Bangalore via Chennai to Hyderabad. It came to know that some of the funds have reached Chennai and Hyderabad already,” he claimed.

He warned the contractors or businessmen involved in the funds movement that they will have to pay a heavy price.