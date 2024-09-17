Cong questions BJP decision to boycott Praja Palana Day fete

Hyderabad : While emphasising that the BJP is yet to understand the meaning of ‘independence’, Congress MP Mallu Ravi questioned the decision of the BJP leaders to boycott the Prajapalana celebrations to be held at Public Gardens.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Nagarkurnool MP said that September 17 was being commemorated as Praja Palana Day as the erstwhile Hyderabad was merged with the nation and democracy prevailed over the monarchy. “We have sent invites to all the BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However the way Kishan Reddy has rejected the invite is uncalled for, particularly when CM Revanth Reddy himself has personally sent him an invite,” he said.