Cong rule leaving farmers in tears: KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that six decades of tearful scenes were coming back within the six months rule of the Congress party.



Taking to Twitter, Rama Rao said, “We are seeing power cuts which have not been seen in the last ten years. Seeing the sieges of electricity sub-stations. We see burnt motors and blown transformers. We have been seeing a lot of inverters-generators after a long time. Looking at irrigated or dry crop fields. We are seeing tankers in the fields which should have tractors.

We see dripping water or empty ponds. Notices are being sent to the farmers to pay the old debts. We have been looking for Rythu Bandhu for months. We are seeing the plight of farmers whose paddy was not procured. After ten years we are seeing suicides of the farmers,” said Rao.