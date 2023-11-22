Cong synonymous with welfare: Naini

Warangal: Both the ruling parties – BJP and the BRS – have made life miserable for the common man, Congress Warangal West candidate Naini Rajender Reddy said. Campaigning in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he accused both the Central and State governments of breaking the back of the poor by increasing the prices of essential commodities.

During its regime, the Congress implemented several welfare plans for the upliftment of the distressed sections. He said that during the Congress regime (in united Andhra Pradesh), white ration card holders used to get seven varieties of essentials such as tur dal, oil, atta, sugar, tamarind and turmeric etc for a subsidised price of Rs 185. Then the Congress government also constructed Indiramma Houses. But KCR, who promised double bedroom houses, failed to keep his word,” Naini said.

The Congress facilitated the poor students to pursue higher studies through Fee Reimbursement. It’s no exaggeration to say that there is no village without an Indiramma House, Naini said. The sitting MLA D Vinay Bhaskar failed to provide double bedroom houses to the poor even though he represented the ruling party twice, he added.

There are a number of eligible beneficiaries who have been waiting for the Aasara pensions, he said. “Vote is a powerful weapon and it needs to be utilised for the betterment of the society,” Naini said. He appealed to the intellectual class to come forward and expose the failures of the BRS Government. Warangal West constituency in-charge Sanjay Jagirdar, Corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav and Syed Vijayasree Rajali were among others present.